Stephen George Thomas
Feb. 18, 1936 - Mar. 30, 2020
Manteca, CA
Stephen George Thomas of Manteca, CA, formerly of San Jose, entered into rest on March 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Mariann Thomas for 58 years. Devoted father of Stephen Thomas Jr. and Brett Thomas (and wife Stephanie), all of San Jose, and Gregory Thomas of San Francisco. Loving grandfather of Madison and Logan Thomas.
Mr. Thomas was a craftsman and a great builder of small things—whether it be the teeth, ornate and polished, he produced as a dental technician, or, as a hobbyist, the intricate models, built from scratch, of a frontier windmill, covered wagon, and colonial ship, complete with rope ladders, masts, and cannons.
He loved sports and coached his sons and nephews in little league and Pop Warner. He was a die-hard 49ers fan, loyal during the most trying of seasons. An avid fisherman, card player, and ping pong enthusiast, his greatest gift, passed on to his family, was a lesson in how to enjoy life, to have fun, and make the most of time spent together.
A native of San Francisco, age 84, Mr. Thomas is preceded in death by his brothers John, Cornelius, William, Daniel, and Thomas; and his sisters Mildred, Hazel Marie, Ethel, Mary Clara, Alma, Hazel Dell, Dixie, and Jerry. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Red Cross or in honor of Mr. Thomas. Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 4, 2020