Stephen H. Hill
1949 - 2020
Stephen H. Hill
Feb 3, 1949 - Jun 1, 2020
San Jose
Stephen H. Hill, born 02/03/1949 passed away peacefully on 06/01/2020. His spirit and wisdom has touched the lives of many, he will never be forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Alano Club of SJ on July 25, 2020 at 2:00pm.


View the online memorial for Stephen H. Hill

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
The Alano Club of SJ
