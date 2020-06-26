Stephen H. Hill
Feb 3, 1949 - Jun 1, 2020
San Jose
Stephen H. Hill, born 02/03/1949 passed away peacefully on 06/01/2020. His spirit and wisdom has touched the lives of many, he will never be forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Alano Club of SJ on July 25, 2020 at 2:00pm.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 26, 2020.