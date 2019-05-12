Stephen John Russell

Jan. 4, 1965 - April 28, 2019

San Jose

Stephen John Russell, born in Oakland, CA, on January 4, 1965 and entered eternity in San Jose, CA,

on April 28, 2019. Beloved father of Justin Stephen Pineda Russell, Alan James Pineda Zabala, and

Harry John Pineda Zabala, brother of Mary Russell Nuttall, nephew of Jane-Marguerite Russell, uncle to

Sabrina Nuttall and Sean Nuttall, grandfather of Alex Zabala, Noah Zabala, Tai Zabala, and Hailee

Zabala, and beloved fiancé of Doreen Sasser Van Tuyl. Steve joins his relatives in heaven: parents Jack

Russell and Bonnie Briggs Russell and grandparents John and Carmen Russell. Steve served as Director

of the Altar Servers of St. Justin's Parish Community in Santa Clara from 1980 to 2019 and was awarded

the St. Pius X award for service from the Diocese of San Jose. He was an accountant at the Diocese of

San Jose and tax preparer for H&R Block. Steve graduated from Santa Clara University and Bellarmine

College Preparatory in San Jose. Steve completed the Institute for Leadership in Ministry in the Diocese

and was an active leader in his parish of St. Justin's (member of Parish Council and Stablemates). All

who knew Steve said he was the nicest and kindest person they have ever met. He is cherished by his

family, friends, and altar servers of St. Justin's. The Vigil will be at 7:00pm on Thursday, May 16, and the

Resurrection Mass at 11:00am on Friday, May 17 (both at St. Justin's Catholic Church 2655 Homestead

Rd, Santa Clara, CA 95051) In lieu of flowers, his family request donations to St. Justin's Parish with

notation: Stephen Russell Fund for St. Justin's Altar Servers.





