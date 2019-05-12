|
|
Stephen John Russell
Jan. 4, 1965 - April 28, 2019
San Jose
Stephen John Russell, born in Oakland, CA, on January 4, 1965 and entered eternity in San Jose, CA,
on April 28, 2019. Beloved father of Justin Stephen Pineda Russell, Alan James Pineda Zabala, and
Harry John Pineda Zabala, brother of Mary Russell Nuttall, nephew of Jane-Marguerite Russell, uncle to
Sabrina Nuttall and Sean Nuttall, grandfather of Alex Zabala, Noah Zabala, Tai Zabala, and Hailee
Zabala, and beloved fiancé of Doreen Sasser Van Tuyl. Steve joins his relatives in heaven: parents Jack
Russell and Bonnie Briggs Russell and grandparents John and Carmen Russell. Steve served as Director
of the Altar Servers of St. Justin's Parish Community in Santa Clara from 1980 to 2019 and was awarded
the St. Pius X award for service from the Diocese of San Jose. He was an accountant at the Diocese of
San Jose and tax preparer for H&R Block. Steve graduated from Santa Clara University and Bellarmine
College Preparatory in San Jose. Steve completed the Institute for Leadership in Ministry in the Diocese
and was an active leader in his parish of St. Justin's (member of Parish Council and Stablemates). All
who knew Steve said he was the nicest and kindest person they have ever met. He is cherished by his
family, friends, and altar servers of St. Justin's. The Vigil will be at 7:00pm on Thursday, May 16, and the
Resurrection Mass at 11:00am on Friday, May 17 (both at St. Justin's Catholic Church 2655 Homestead
Rd, Santa Clara, CA 95051) In lieu of flowers, his family request donations to St. Justin's Parish with
notation: Stephen Russell Fund for St. Justin's Altar Servers.
View the online memorial for Stephen John Russell
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 12, 2019