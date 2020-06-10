Stephen MaslyarFebruary 12, 1927 - May 26, 2020Resident of CampbellStephen Charles Maslyar passed away peacefully in the company of family at the age of 93 on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, survived by his three sons and seven grandchildren. Steve was born on February 12, 1927 in Nanty Glo, Pennsylvania. After graduating high school he enlisted in the Air Force through the end of World War II. He attended Chico State College where he earned an AB degree and a teaching credential, and subsequently Stanford University receiving a Masters degree in education and an Administrative credential.Steve taught and administered grades kindergarten through eighth in Sutter County, Sacramento, Japan, France, and Cupertino from whence he retired. Thereafter, he taught at Sacred Heart School in Saratoga and St. Lucy's School in Campbell.Steve proudly boasted of his wonderful wife, Mary, who shared in raising three successful sons—Christopher an engineer; William a principal; and Daniel a doctor. Mary died of cancer in April 2003, and Steve vowed to take up their lifelong friendship of fifty plus years on the other side. As with every other endeavor, we know that he will succeed.