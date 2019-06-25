Stephen Michael

September 22, 1946 - June 19, 2019

Resident of Saratoga

Stephen Michael went to be with Jesus on June 19, 2019 after a valiant fight against heart disease.

Steve was born in El Centro, California and graduated from UC Davis with a BS in Engineering. He proudly served four years in the United States Coast Guard and was still in communication with many of his fellow service members.

Steve had a lengthy career in high technology. Before retiring, he served as VP of Operations for Exar Corporation. Prior to Exar, he worked for National Semiconductor, Fairchild, Intersil, GE Semiconductor and Catalyst Semiconductor.

Steve met the love of his life, Joanne, in 1975. While in the hospital this last time, they celebrated the 43rd anniversary of their first date and 41st wedding anniversary.

Steve's career led them to Raleigh, North Carolina for three years but they came back to Saratoga, California where they have lived for many years.

Long-time members of La Rinconada Country Club in Los Gatos, Steve and Joanne were avid golfers and lived part-time in Bend, Oregon for 12 years playing golf at Awbrey Glen Country Club.

Post retirement, he was a strong supporter of several non-profit organizations. Most recently, he served on the Board of TWIS Services: Turning Weaknesses Into Strengths, where he was Treasurer.

Steve enjoyed cooking and baking. He was also very involved with Emmanuel Baptist Church in San Jose. He enjoyed baking cookies for many members of the congregation but his real passion was visiting the sick and shut-in. He did that work as if it were another career.

A memorial service will take place Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 467 N. White Road, San Jose. A reception will follow in the Emmanuel Family Life Center immediately after the service.

Steve is survived by his wife Joanne, his beloved dogs, Boz and Zoey, brother Ken Michael, sister, Leslie Phipps, niece, Kelsey Michael and nephew, Tim Michael.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TWIS Services: Turning Weaknesses Into Strengths at www.twisservices.org.





