Stephen O'Brien
Aug. 29, 1955 - Mar 16, 2020
Resident of Grass Valley
Stephen Christopher O'Brien passed away on March 16, 2020 of heart failure. He was 64.
Steve was passionate about the outdoors. He loved camping, fishing, and nature walks. He enjoyed identifying plants, bugs, and birds. Steve was lovingly referred to as "Uncle Bug". He enjoyed teaching about nature. Especially at the Cheeseman Environmental Study Area (ESA) at De Anza College, Cupertino, CA, where he taught and gave public tours of the 12 native plant communities hosted in its lush natural garden. Steve grew up in Cupertino and lived in that area until 2015 when he retired to Grass Valley, closer to his beloved outdoors.
Steve attended De Anza Jr College, Cal Poly--San Luis Obispo and San Jose State University in CA. He earned a BS in Biological Sciences from San Jose State.
Steve is survived by his partner, Jana Warren of Grass Valley, CA, his brothers Colonel Robert A. (Chloe) O'Brien III of Durham, CA, Paul (Sandra) O'Brien of San Jose, CA, and Thomas (Patty) O'Brien of Sebastopol, CA, his sisters Mary Huff of Anthem, AZ, Karen Holtermann (Tim) of Wasco, CA, 11 nieces and nephews, and 19 great nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his parents, Colonel Robert A O'Brien Jr and Frances O'Brien of Cupertino, CA.
A private burial service was held on March 25, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, Grass Valley, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chapa-De Indian Health, Auburn, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 5, 2020