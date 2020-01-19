Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Lincoln, CA
1967 - 2019
Stephen Robert Wood
Jul. 26, 1967 - Dec. 26, 2019
San Jose
Stephen (Steve), age 52, passed away unexpectedly at his home.
Steve is survived by his parents, Ron and Gerry; his brothers, Tom and Ron; his sister, Sharon (Yancy) Lucas, a niece and a nephew.
Steve was a huge football fan and loved vacationing in Santa Cruz. He was cheerful, funny and a good hearted person. He will be missed dearly.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass/Celebration of life. This will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Lincoln, CA. A reception will follow.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 19, 2020
