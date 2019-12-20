|
|
Stephen Yeung Wei
July 18, 1930 - Nov. 4, 2019
Sunnyvale, CA
Stephen Yeung Wei passed away peacefully at the age of 89 years old. He was born in Shanghai, China. He graduated with a B.S. degree in AC and Refrig. Eng. from Cal Poly. He was a mechanical engineer for Bechtel Corp and in 1976, he opened up a printing shop called GraphicTech. He retired in 1998, spending his days watching the 49ers and enjoying his photography hobby. His memory will be carried by his loving wife Cynthia, his son Christopher (Susan) and his daughter Sandra (Neuzil.) His 4 grandchildren will always remember his joyful laughter - Kaitlyn, Timothy, Jack, and Brandon. He is survived by his younger sister Teresa Wong of Toronto, Canada.
A small private family memorial service was held.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 20, 2019