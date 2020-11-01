Steve KatoJan. 13, 1978 - Oct. 15, 2020Resident of San JoseSteven Reed Kato passed away on October 15, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was 42 years old.Steve was born on January 13, 1978 in Los Gatos, California. He was an alumnus of Prospect High School and Chaminade University in Hawaii. Steve went on to become a fifth-grade teacher at Vinci Park Elementary School where he was beloved by his students and colleagues. Steve was a loving husband and above all, a proud father.Steve had a deep passion for baseball and was a loyal Giants fan. He was an avid runner and enjoyed playing softball and golf with friends. Steve was also an animal lover, donating his time and resources to Best Friends Animal Society and Greyhound rescue. Steve will be remembered for his kind heart, quirky sense of humor, and his incredible joy for life.Steve is survived by his wife Kendall Kato, young sons Addison and Brooks Kato, parents Gary and Susan Kato, and sister Cameron Donahue (Keith).Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.