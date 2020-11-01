1/1
Steve Kato
1978 - 2020
Steve Kato
Jan. 13, 1978 - Oct. 15, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Steven Reed Kato passed away on October 15, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was 42 years old.
Steve was born on January 13, 1978 in Los Gatos, California. He was an alumnus of Prospect High School and Chaminade University in Hawaii. Steve went on to become a fifth-grade teacher at Vinci Park Elementary School where he was beloved by his students and colleagues. Steve was a loving husband and above all, a proud father.
Steve had a deep passion for baseball and was a loyal Giants fan. He was an avid runner and enjoyed playing softball and golf with friends. Steve was also an animal lover, donating his time and resources to Best Friends Animal Society and Greyhound rescue. Steve will be remembered for his kind heart, quirky sense of humor, and his incredible joy for life.
Steve is survived by his wife Kendall Kato, young sons Addison and Brooks Kato, parents Gary and Susan Kato, and sister Cameron Donahue (Keith).
Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.


View the online memorial for Steve Kato



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
4082956446
