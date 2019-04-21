Steve Wolowitz

May 22, 1951 - March 10, 2019

San Jose

On many afternoons, Steve Wolowitz enjoyed what he called the "Golden Hour". He would walk with his family & his loyal companion, Sparky down the trail near his home, frequently prefacing conversations along the way with: "I read an interesting article…" leading into discussions about the politics & topics of the day, family & friends; spiced with wit & humor, always humor. On Sunday, March 10, Steve took his final steps on his life's journey, surrounded by his loving family: Debbi, Jeremy, Jordan & Sparky.

Steve was born in New York to Sheldon & Jean Wolowitz. He grew up in Florida, then enlisted in the Navy & was stationed throughout Southeast Asia. Steve developed an abiding respect & appreciation of the many cultures he encountered there; particularly for the Filipino people.

Steve settled in California, where he met his future wife, Debbi. He attended San Jose State University & established a long-standing career in advertising as an Art Director & Creative Director. Upon retirement, Steve became a caretaker to his in-laws, Alice & Tony; & embarked on a new career as an award-winning artistic photographer. He & his wife, Debbi shared an enduring love & marriage, raising two sons, Jeremy & Jordan. He would also serve as a mentor & role model to many of their friends. Over the years, Steve continued to expand his creative & intellectual horizons; demonstrating to those around him how meaningful a life of curiosity, compassion & laughter could be. Steve inspired others with the courage, pragmatism & acceptance he showed as he battled the cancer that far too soon, took his life.

The lives Steve touched were enriched by him. The poignant memories he created will last forever in the hearts & minds of all who knew him. Steve is survived by his wife, Debbi; sons Jeremy & Jordan; his father-in-law, Tony & his sister, Vicki. Steve's was a truly unique soul, & when confronted with the specter of his passing, he looked into Debbi's eyes, smiled & said, "Baby, it's been a hell of a ride."

Steve's Celebration of Life Event will be held on Saturday, June 8th, from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm at The Three Flames Restaurant, 1547 Meridian Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125.





