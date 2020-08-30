Steve Wright
Sept. 20, 1936 - Aug. 12, 2020
San Jose
Stephen Glendon (Steve) Wright, 83, of San Jose, California, passed away on August 12, 2020.
Steve was born in Steele, Missouri on
September 20, 1936.
He graduated from San Jose Tech High School and served in the U.S. Navy for 2 years and in the Reserves for 4 years. Steve worked as a Union Electrician for IBEW Local 332 for over 65 years, including serving as Chairman of the JATC, Recording Secretary, and 9 years as Business Manager. He was also a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Freemason. In his younger years, he enjoyed scuba diving and fishing, and later enjoyed golfing, bocce ball, and his afternoon coffee get-togethers with friends. He volunteered with the National Audubon Society and loved feeding the bluebirds in his backyard. Steve was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Steve is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Hazel, and his son, Anthony.
Steve is survived by his son Richard, son Mark and wife Dee Ann, girlfriend Lynne, grandchildren Kyle, Angelica, Steven, and Joseph, great-granddaughter Josie, brother Clarence, sister Judy, and other family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 10 AM on September 6, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in the name of Steve Wright to LifeMoves.org
