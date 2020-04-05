|
|
Steven A. Borello
May 1, 1957 - March 21, 2020
Cool, CA
Born May 1, 1957 in San Jose, CA, entered into rest on March 21, 2020 in Cool, CA. Age 62.
Growing up in San Jose, Steve relocated his family to the Sierra Foothills in 1989 to raise his young children. A family man to his core, Steve's most beloved pastimes were attending his children's activities. From sporting events to band concerts and competitions, he never missed an opportunity to support his family. He was also passionate about coaching youth sports, which he dedicated himself to for more than fifteen years. For the past ten years Steve enjoyed working alongside his wife to establish their small family vineyard and wine label. Large family gatherings were a favorite of his, and he loved nothing more than to make everyone smile and laugh. The kindest, most hard working, and gentlest of souls, Steve's goal in life was to simply make everyone happy.
Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years Mickey Borello, their three children: Steve Borello, Rosine Borello Gilday (Jim), and Luke Borello (Kyrsten). He was a beloved Grampy to Giuliana Desiree and Ayla Rose, and a loving Grandpa Steve to Nick and Josh.
Also survived by his brother Kenneth Borello (Val), uncle Dale Ehlman, and aunt Pat Borello. Preceded in death by his devoted parents, Nancy F. Borello and Ernest F. Borello, and brother Ernie Borello (Alice).
Lovingly remembered by brothers and sisters in law: Bud, Luke, Pam, Fran, Ruben, Anna, Mike, Rose, Raul, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the current circumstances with Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be planned for this summer for all who wish to attend.
Donations in Steve's memory may be made to or .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 5, 2020