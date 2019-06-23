|
|
Steven Alexander Angeles
Jan. 28, 1968 - June 3, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
It's is with the heaviest of heart felt sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son Steven Alexander Angeles.
He will be truly missed by his parents Alexander and Manuela Angeles, siblings Katherine, Paula, James and Matthew, his beloved son Michael, many nephews, nieces, uncles and aunts
Our heart's are broken but grateful that he is not suffering any longer. Thank you everyone for your love and support.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 23, 2019