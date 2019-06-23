Mercury News Obituaries
More Obituaries for Steven Angeles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Alexander Angeles


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven Alexander Angeles Obituary
Steven Alexander Angeles
Jan. 28, 1968 - June 3, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
It's is with the heaviest of heart felt sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son Steven Alexander Angeles.
He will be truly missed by his parents Alexander and Manuela Angeles, siblings Katherine, Paula, James and Matthew, his beloved son Michael, many nephews, nieces, uncles and aunts
Our heart's are broken but grateful that he is not suffering any longer. Thank you everyone for your love and support.


View the online memorial for Steven Alexander Angeles
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 23, 2019
