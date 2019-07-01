Steven Austen

Nov. 29, 1953 - May 2, 2019

Aptos

Steven Paul Austen, 65, of Aptos, CA, passed away suddenly on Thursday May 2, 2019 in Santa Cruz, CA.

Steve was born in Sunnyvale, CA to Bobbette Carolyn (Clifford; Austen) Moore and Robert William Austen on November 29, 1953. He went to school in Cupertino and graduated from Homestead Highschool class of 1970. He married Shirley (Kenner) Austen on April 8, 2015 in Capitola, CA. He was well known for his work at the family businesses The Capitola Kinkade Signature Gallery and Village Mouse for over 30 years. He was an active member of Twin Lakes Church. Steve especially loved hiking in the redwoods, relaxing at the beach, going to art museums, attending concerts, and traveling.

Steve is survived by his loving wife Shirley Austen of Aptos; daughter Jenene Austen Daulton of San Jose; step son Raymond Kenner of Santa Cruz; brother James Austen of Watsonville; sister Judith (Austen) Ferro of Aptos; brother Thomas Austen of Aromas; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and by the mother of his daughter Amelei (Minde; Austen) Overson of Show Low.

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00am Saturday July 13, 2019 at Twin Lakes Church, 2701 Cabrillo College Drive, Aptos, CA 95003, with the Pastor Dan Baker officiating.





