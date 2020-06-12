Steven B. Lee
November 28, 1950 - June 8, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Steven Bruce Lee passed away surrounded by family after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Steve was a cherished husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, and loyal friend.
Steve resided in San Jose for the majority of his life and graduated from Pioneer High School in 1968. He retired from Pacific Bell/SBC after 28 years.
Steve was happiest at Donner Lake where he loved fishing, swimming, hiking, and gambling at the casinos. He always looked forward to his bi-annual fishing trips with his brother, friends and grandson, in addition to summer trips with his family. Steve was a man of habit. You could often find him at the gym, playing the lotto, reading books and the newspaper, listening to audio books, and watching history documentaries. He also enjoyed running and spending time with his grandchildren.
Steve is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Linda; loving daughters Andrea Jacobs (CJ), Karen Lee (Daniel Lopez), and Tamsen Scott (Wade); stepson Thomas Phillips; grandchildren Cirion & Anylah Jacobs, and Sedona & Shiloh Scott; sisters Robin Orsua and Laurie Dominguez; brother Don Lee (Sherrie); and nieces & nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Richard & Kathleen Lee. His insightful spirit, intelligence, and humor will be missed by all who knew him.
At Steve's request, no services will be held. Donations in his name to the Truckee Donner Land Trust would be lovingly appreciated. [www.truckeedonnerlandtrust.org]
View the online memorial for Steven B. Lee
November 28, 1950 - June 8, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Steven Bruce Lee passed away surrounded by family after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Steve was a cherished husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, and loyal friend.
Steve resided in San Jose for the majority of his life and graduated from Pioneer High School in 1968. He retired from Pacific Bell/SBC after 28 years.
Steve was happiest at Donner Lake where he loved fishing, swimming, hiking, and gambling at the casinos. He always looked forward to his bi-annual fishing trips with his brother, friends and grandson, in addition to summer trips with his family. Steve was a man of habit. You could often find him at the gym, playing the lotto, reading books and the newspaper, listening to audio books, and watching history documentaries. He also enjoyed running and spending time with his grandchildren.
Steve is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Linda; loving daughters Andrea Jacobs (CJ), Karen Lee (Daniel Lopez), and Tamsen Scott (Wade); stepson Thomas Phillips; grandchildren Cirion & Anylah Jacobs, and Sedona & Shiloh Scott; sisters Robin Orsua and Laurie Dominguez; brother Don Lee (Sherrie); and nieces & nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Richard & Kathleen Lee. His insightful spirit, intelligence, and humor will be missed by all who knew him.
At Steve's request, no services will be held. Donations in his name to the Truckee Donner Land Trust would be lovingly appreciated. [www.truckeedonnerlandtrust.org]
View the online memorial for Steven B. Lee
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 12, 2020.