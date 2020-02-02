|
|
Steven Brian Morin
May 28, 1964 - January 23, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Steven Brian Morin was born on May 28, 1964 in Campbell, California to parents Richard (living) and Joyce (deceased) Morin. He and his older brother Richard "Dickie" (living) were extremely close growing up and pulled pranks on their mother often. Steve married Leslie (living) in 1982 and had two daughters, Amanda and Sarah. He died at home on January 23, 2020 at the age of 55 after a two-year battle with lymphoma, which he fought valiantly.
To everyone who knew him, Steve Morin was a "great guy." He was kind and funny and had just enough irreverence to make you laugh. He just had that personality that made everyone like him.
Steve was an avid movie collector, but especially loved science fiction. Planet of the Apes was a rite of passage with Steve, one his daughters rolled their eyes at but humored him…through all four of them. Wallets became communication devices to beckon Scotty to beam him up and a trench coat bought on a business trip to Australia helped him channel Neo in his fight for the resistance. Or maybe that was Terminator, his daughters didn't pay too close attention to the difference.
Mr. Morin was also a sports guy, having played football and baseball in his youth. He was a Forty Niner Faithful and grew up going to games at Candlestick Park. It was where his daughters learned to throw a football and how to heckle Raiders fans. It's where he and his brother smoked fine cigars and shared a glass of whiskey.
The man was a well-known foodie and joked often about his belly being a food baby. If you were to ask him where he was on a Saturday night, it would most likely be at Ruth's Chris eating a sizzling steak with a little extra butter. "Just a little bit" was his favorite saying, even though the serving staff knew he meant three extra cups of blue cheese or ranch for dunking (his favorite past-time), extra extra drawn butter for his crab legs, or the champagne butter at Flemings. The guy really liked his butter.
But most of all, his greatest love was his family. His love of Disney lives on through his daughters, where he was known to his family as the Disney General. There were no breaks, just Fast Passes. He even agreed to go to a K-Pop concert with his daughter Sarah, but only if a Disneyland trip was involved. A Dole Whip was also required. Steve loved his grandson, Finley, who he called the Michelin Man for his copious fat rolls. Steve loved to get under his wife Leslie's skin, and though they were known to all as the Bickersons, their love transcended even the strongest cuss words and eye rolls.
Steve loved life and wanted those around him to live it to the fullest with him. He worked every day to support his family in the best way that he knew how.
Steve's service will be held at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11 AM. A memorial reception will be held at Maggiano's Santana Row at 1 pm where photos and memories will be shared.
Flowers for Steve and his family are appreciated, but if you would like to provide a gift, please donate to the American Lymphoma Society.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 2, 2020