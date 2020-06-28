Steven Charles BakerAugust 23, 1950 - June 8, 2020Resident of San Jose, CA.We are saddened as a family for of the loss of Stephen Charles Baker.He was born in Washington, August 23 1950. He lived most of his life in Santa Clara County. He was called home June 8 2020.Stephen leaves behind his loving wife, Jody, sister, Desiree Baker, brother Daniel Baker, and 11 nieces and nephews. Preceded in his death, his mother Adel Baker, father Vanderbilt Baker and brother Vanderbilt Baker Jr. Stephen was a journeyman butcher for 25+ years. He also worked for Maggetti Construction for 8 years."Bake" as he was called fondly by his family and close friends, had a contagious smile and will be always be remembered at our family gatherings. Bake was known for his artistic talents in his ability to create something out of nothing. "There must be some kind of way outta here. Said the Joker to the thief. There's too much confusion I can't get no relief" – Jimmy Hendrix"Gone but not forgotten" Family service will be private.