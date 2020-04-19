|
Steven Cotler
Resident of Sebastopol
It is with great sadness and gratitude that we say good-bye to Steven Michael Cotler. He leaves behind his nieces, Andy Culbertson and Jenny Stoneburner and their families, friends Chuck and Mark T, and his ex-wife and friend, Monica-Lisa Burdick. He said that if he ever came back to life, he wanted to be a German Shepherd, with an owner like himself!
Steve was born in Vineland, New Jersey to Mitzi and Pete Cotler. He spent his early years on the family farm there. Steve dreamed of moving to Israel after spending time on a Kibbutz as a volunteer in 1967. In 1971-1972, he attended the University of Haifa. He always took great pride in Israel and his experiences there. He was also very proud to be in the US 2nd Infantry Division as a combat infantry man where he earned numerous awards and medals including Combat Infantry Badge, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Paratroopers Wings, and the Imjim Scout Award/Patch. Steve was a proud disabled veteran. After military service he earned a BA Degree in English at SFSU. In the mid-1980's, Steve co-founded TLC Office Machine Repair which he ran successfully over 15 years until retirement. Steve's hobby-interests included the shooting range, fishing, skydiving, woodworking, reading, history, and travel.
Steve spent most of his life with his beloved German Shepherds by his side. They were his best friends, special relationships which brought natural therapy and love throughout his life. He raised them with great empathy, friendship and deep love. We will miss you, Unc- thank you for sharing life with us. Enjoy your Next Chapter in Great Hawaii with the Shepherds …Your Loving Family
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 19, 2020