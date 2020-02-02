|
|
Steven Craig Potter
March 15, 1949 - Jan. 24, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Steven Craig Potter passed away peacefully January 24th, following a long illness. He was born March 15th, 1949 in Los Angeles, California. Son of John D. and Imogen Souders Potter, Steve spent his early years growing up in Menlo Park and Atherton, California where, in 1955,his father took a Vice President position with the San Francisco office of the United States Steel Corporation. The younger of two brothers, his beloved older brother John passed away in 1993. Well educated at Menlo School in Menlo Park, California, Steve went on to the University of Santa Barbara for college and later graduated from a film curriculum at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA). Staying in Southern California, Steve embraced the business of Hollywood, actively working on movies, television shows, and when he had the time, his own creative writings. He often mentioned his proudest Hollywood moments included the newsmagazine Entertainment Tonight, various sports-related shows where he won an Emmy for the Magic Johnson Interview Show, and working on sports-related shows, specifically the Barcelona Olympics in 1992. That love of sports continued his entire life as he actively followed the SF Giants, Golden State Warriors and UCLA Bruins. He is survived by his sister-in-law Joan Potter Dinsmore of Mt. View, California, niece Kimberly Potter of San Jose, nephew Jack Potter of Denver, Colorado, his two dear friends Shirley Bernal and Monte Fau, and multiple cousins. A private service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve's name to the or the S.P.C.A. to reflect his life-long love of cats. Steve's indomitable optimism and his infectious outlook for a positive future will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
View the online memorial for Steven Craig Potter
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 2, 2020