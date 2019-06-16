Home

Steven Douglas Hamblet


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven Douglas Hamblet Obituary
Steven Douglas Hamblet
Sept. 3,1949 - May 1 2019
Former resident of San Jose
Steven Douglas Hamblet, age 69 of Auburn, California, born in Northbrook, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly and far too soon. He leaves behind his loving wife Jane Porfiri Hamblet, their children Steven Hamblet and Claire Tansley and four grandchildren.
Steve moved to California in 1967 for Santa Clara University and remained in the Bay Area settling in Sonoma for many years working as the bartender for the Swiss Hotel.
San Jose was home for 20 busy years while he worked as the district manager for Rayne of San Jose until retirement in 2015. Steve loved his new 'retirement' home in Auburn and especially enjoyed his new status: "being on forever vacation". Cheers!
A private Celebration of Life was held for Steve in Granite Bay.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 16, 2019
