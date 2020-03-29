|
Steven Hayes Poor
March 2, 1955 - Dec. 1, 2019
San Jose
Steven Hayes Poor age 64, passed away peacefully in his home from a short, but vigorous battle of cancer.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother who had a great life and made an impact on all who met him or knew him. The second of three children, Steven was born in Kittery, Maine on March 2, 1955 to Robert and Martha (Hayes) Poor.
Steven graduated from Saratoga High School in 1973 and went on to play football at Whitworth College. He worked for Sierra Lumber for over 40 years where he was an incredible salesman and very well respected in the industry.
He leaves behind his wife Stephanie Mason, daughter Shayna Vehr (Chris), stepchildren Brian, Hannah, GiGi, mother Martha Poor Bridge, sisters Cyndy Jensen (Ron), Lisa Poor as well as his two grandchildren and many many friends.
Before Steven's passing he had a celebration of life with close family, friends and co-workers.
At Steve's request, there was no funeral service.
For donations, please visit the ECAA https://www.ecaware.org/give/donate/
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 29, 2020