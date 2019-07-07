Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Comfort Inn & Suites
Newark, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Husak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Husak


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Husak Obituary
Steven Husak
Jan. 14, 1950 - June 10, 2019
Newark, CA
Steven Victor Husak died June 10, 2019. Steve, son of Victor and Harriet Husak, passed away in Newark after a short battle with Cancer. He is survived by his wife, Vickie, daughter, Kirsten and her husband Todd Lewandowski, daughter, Emily, two grandchildren, Brooke and Brandon Lewandowski, sister, Nancy and her husband Vasant Acharya, numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Laura. Steve will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 21 at 12:00pm at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Newark.


View the online memorial for Steven Husak
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.