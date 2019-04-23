|
Steven Masato Sakai
June 18, 1963 - April 17, 2019
Resident of Morgan Hill, CA
Steven Masato Sakai passed away on April 17, 2019 after a long and hard fought battle with cancer. Born in Gilroy, Ca; Steve was a longtime Morgan Hill resident and graduated from Live Oak High School in 1981. He was an avid fisherman and cyclist, a San Jose Sharks and Oakland A's Fan. Steve is survived by his devoted wife, Susan of 33 years. Children: Kimberly and Justin Sakai. Mother: Margie Sakai. Siblings: Janis Warner, Kenneth and Ron Sakai. Preceded in death by his father, Freddie Sakai.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life held at the Morgan Hill Buddhist Church located at 16450 Murphy Avenue, Morgan Hill at 2pm on Saturday, April 27th. Per Steves wishes, casual attire.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 23, 2019