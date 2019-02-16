Steven Ronald Fertitta

January 27, 1955 – January 4, 2019

Resident of Los Gatos

Steve, 63, passed away in his home with his children, family, and friends by his side. His Multiple Myeloma cancer fight was nothing short of courageous and he never stopped living life boldly and bravely through it all.

Steve was most happy when he was with his son Austin, 20, and his daughter, Kyleigh, 18. He loved being their dad and being with them gave him the greatest joy in life. The three of them went on many adventures together.

These were Steve's own words as he prepared to leave this world for God's: "I have left our life as we know it and entered into God's life. I have done many wrongs but hope my new life with God has made many things right. I have found Jesus in my life. He made me a better man—one that took care of my kids. They have grown up so much. Beautiful children. I love them so much and am very proud of them. All I ask is blessings on my children."

Steve is survived by his children Austin and Kyleigh Fertitta, his father Ronald Fertitta, his sisters Terri Fertitta and sister-in-law Ritzi Rizzitello, Lisa Ormond (Fertitta) and brother-in-law Randal Ormond, and nephews Gavin and Conner Ormond, and his cousins Mike Fertitta, Sherry Ardito, and Dianne Fertitta.

Please join family and friends in remembering Steve on Saturday, February 23rd at St. Mary's Church, 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow in Hoffman Hall, which is adjacent to the church.

St. Mary's Church

219 Bean Avenue

Los Gatos, CA 95030





