Steven Ronnie Busch
February 15, 1944 – February 15, 2020
Resident of Menlo Park
Steven Busch passed away with his family by his side on February 15, 2020 – his 76th birthday. Steven was born on February 15, 1944 in Dallas, Texas to Sylvia and Jack Busch. As a young child his family moved to California – eventually moving to San Jose.He attended Lincoln high school, where he was on the varsity golf team. He then attended the University of San Francisco before serving our country, enlisting in the Navy where he served as a missile technician, serving primarily at the U.S. Naval Weapons Station at Seal Beach in Southern California. After serving for four years, Steven came back to the Bay Area, enrolling at San Jose State University, where he graduated with high honors with a B.S. in Accounting in 1969. He was also very proud to be a founding student member of the Beta Alpha Psi honors academic student organization for accounting students which was formed at San Jose State in 1969. It was at San Jose State where he met his future wife, Karen (Moresco) Busch, where they were both accounting students and members of Beta Alpha Psi. After marrying, they moved to Menlo Park.
Upon graduating from San Jose State, Steve began his long and extensive career asa CPA, working in public accounting and passing the CPA exam on his first attempt. After the birth of his first child, he earned his Masters in Accounting degree from San Jose State in 1972. While working as a CPA and with a now family of four, he was on the Accounting faculty at San Jose State University in the mid-70's where he taught evening accounting courses to undergraduate students.
He then went on to the corporate sector, where he worked for many years as a tax manager, handling corporate tax audits, planning and appeals for Memorex, Varian, Burke and for over 20 years at Syntex Corporation – traveling throughout the United States and internationally. After an early retirement from Syntex, he concluded his extensive career working for 17 years at Manzanita Management in Palo Alto, until his retirement.
Both during his career and after retirement, Steven enjoyed traveling, especially with his family. Family summer trips to Disneyland and throughout the United States were a regular mainstay for the family. Later he would travel throughout the world with his wife, visiting Europe numerous times, as well China and even visiting New Zealand and Australia with his youngest son.
Steven is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Karen, son Joel of Aptos, CA, son Marc, his wife Teresa and grandsons Ryan and Evan of Ankeny, Iowa, brothers Dolph Meyerson and Jerry Busch, nieces and nephews in California and Michigan as well as numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Steven and Karen Busch graduate studies Scholarship Fund at San Jose State University, the Drake University Biology Department (please see below), or the .
Donations can be made to San Jose State online at: http://giving.sjsu.edu/, choosing "Give Now" and then "Choose Now" and then click "Choose a giving opportunity" and type in "Busch" or donations can be sent to: SJSU University Advancement, Attn: Brad Vartan, One Washington Square, San Jose, CA 95192-0257, with the "Steven and Karen Busch Scholarship" in the check memo.
Donations can be made to Drake University at: https://alumni.drake.edu/giveonline, then select Other and write in Biology.
A celebration of Steven's life will be determined at a later date. Please visit www.stevenrbusch.com for details of the services, when determined, and to post any memories of Steve that you would like to share.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 21, 2020