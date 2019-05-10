Steven Ryan

Nov. 5, 1957 - Apr. 24, 2019

Santa Clara

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Steven Paul Ryan, 61. Steve passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Clara on 4-24-19 after a lengthy battle with cancer and health complications. He was preceded in death by his father Arthur and mother Sadie and is survived by his sister Kathy Blake (Brad) of Prescott, Arizona.

Steve was a life-long Santa Clara resident. As a young man he joined the Santa Clara Police Cadet Program and from that experience he developed lasting friendships. He retired from M.E. Fox and Company after many years of service. Steve was a skilled photographer, excellent bowler and a wealth of knowledge regarding many subjects. Most of all, he was a kind, generous man and a great friend. He will be deeply missed by many people.

We would like to thank both Vitas Hospice and his care givers for their support and compassion. Steve did not want a service but asks that you remember him with a kind thought or deed.

Donations in Steve's name can be made to or .





View the online memorial for Steven Ryan Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary