Steven Yoppini
1951 - 2020
Steven Yoppini
March 12, 1951 - May 13, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Steve Yoppini passed away peacefully holding his wife Patti's hand. He left this world on his own accord, and didn't show an ounce of fear as his days drew near. Steve was a legend of a dad to his son Kaelan and daughter Taren. A husband of 37 years to Patti. He was a beloved brother to Cindy and Troy. He was a fabulous uncle, son, nephew, brother-in-law, son-in-law, dear friend and a band mate to his beloved highschool band, The VIPs.
For many years he was a member of UA 393, and owned his own company Pro Tech Mechanical.
Steve enjoyed hunting, boating, water and snow skiing, camping, flying, traveling, sports, race cars, and tinkering and McGyvering with engines and gadgets. He loved his numerous dogs, and constantly snuck them extra treats. He never met a roller coaster he didn't enjoy, and was never afraid to attempt something new. He enjoyed doing burn outs in rental cars and you could count on him to play some air bass to a classic rock hit. He most importantly enjoyed bringing a smile and laugh to anyone he ever met, which he always did.
Some may have known Steve as the following, Stevie, Steph, Papa Stoops, YoYo, Pini, Peen, Pinski, the steamed weenie, Sparky, Chief, Captain Steve, and his personal favorites Big Daddy and Uncle Buck.
His dear family and friends will miss him greatly. We love you! Celebration of life TBD.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 24, 2020.
