Stewart Wobber
1925 - 2020
A Wonderful Life Beyond Belief
Born in San Francisco in 1925 Stewart was a Graduate of San Jose State and a Navy Veteran. He served as President and CEO of Wobber Brothers Printing Co. for over 25 years, a business founded by his Grandfather in 1892. He sold the business, but remained in sales for 43 years. In business as in life, he was guided by integrity and faith. A gifted Salesman, he spread joy and laughter to others. He brought small gifts or toys to his customers and when he asked about their lives, he sincerely wanted to know.
When he retired, he used his "God given talents to help others" by applying the lessons he learned in business in conjunction with his devout Christian beliefs. As President of Interfaith Network for Community Help (INCH), he obtained donations of Christmas gifts, furniture, over 50 cars and helped raise thousands of dollars for scholarships. He gave his time to many organizations including SIRS as a board member, President and board member of the San Jose Jazz Society and Festival and Grace Lutheran gospel festival (raising over $100,000 for kids at risk). Stewart was motivated in business, family and service by a joyful faith and genuine love for all people
If asked how could you do so much he would reply "Why would you not help someone God created?". The only thing he loved more than helping others and spreading joy and Jazz was his family. He was a loving father, was married to Janet, "the love of his life" for 71 years. He passed this legacy to his 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. On March 16 there was a joyful homecoming as he went to be with his Lord.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020