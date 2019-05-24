Stuart Knott

1925 - 2019

Santa Clara

Stuart Blanding Knott was born in Bangor, Maine in 1925, the son of Ralph Blossom Knott and Lora Elizabeth Blanding. He set sail for a better world from Santa Clara on May 19, 2019. He was predeceased by his devoted wife of 59 years, Donna Souders Knott, his sister Patricia Elizabeth Starr, and his son Stuart B. Knott II. He is survived by his daughters Cindy Svedberg and Wendy Mena, five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. He served his country in both World War II and the Korean War. His career began with Schlage Lock Company in South San Francisco and progressed to Schlage Electronics in Santa Clara where he remained until retiring. His work involved extensive travel and he made many friends throughout the world. Stuart enjoyed riding horses and was an active member of the San Mateo County Mounted Patrol for many years. He also enjoyed traveling but his primary passion was sailing: He and Donna spent many years sailing on the San Francisco Bay. He was active in the Farallon Patrol, and enjoyed taking biologists and supplies to the Islands aboard his boat. In a private ceremony by the Neptune Society his ashes will be scattered in the bay he loved so much, near those of his wife and son. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local Hospice.





