Sue Ann Howland
May 29, 1942 - Dec. 18, 2019
Los Gatos, Ca.
Sue Ann Howland was born in Berkeley, California on May 29, 1942. She was the only child of the late Don and Julia Howland. She grew up in San Jose, graduating from Camden High School. Sue attended San Jose State University and then spent a brief period in Hawaii before getting married. Sue had a child, the late Scott Howland. She worked for the San Jose Mercury Newspaper, Stanford University for many years in the student housing department, McWhorter's in Los Gatos and upon her retirement to care for her ailing mother she worked in a dental office. Sue was a happy and positive person that never gave up in even in the most difficult times. Sue was a loving friend and had many friends, including Sharon G., Agatha, Faye, Sally, Gigi, Al, Brenda and Bridgit (even going back to her school years), among many others. The late Richard K. Wood of Saratoga was her soulmate in her later years. Sue is survived by her adopted daughter Ana Espejo and her family (David , Norka and Scott). Sue will be missed deeply by those who knew her and loved her. We all hope to maybe see her someday again. There will be a small memorial service for Sue on Jan 18, 2020 at the Hakone Gardens in Saratoga at 11 am.
Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on Jan. 10, 2020