Sue Carr
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Carr
July 15, 1943 - May 21, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos, CA
Sue Sherman Carr passed away peacefully at her home on May 21st, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Pullman Carr and her son John Carr. Sue is survived by her daughter Rachel and granddaughters Gabriella and Lola Arevalo. Sue was a special person whose caring and loving ways were reflected in her choice of a career as a special education teacher. Sue's legacy is her daughter, granddaughters and all the students who she helped over the years in the classroom. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a witty, smart and fun loving lady. Private services have been held at Gate of Heaven where she was interred with Richard.
In Sue's memory donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association or the Leukemia Foundation


View the online memorial for Sue Carr

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved