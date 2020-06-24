Sue Carr
July 15, 1943 - May 21, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos, CA
Sue Sherman Carr passed away peacefully at her home on May 21st, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Pullman Carr and her son John Carr. Sue is survived by her daughter Rachel and granddaughters Gabriella and Lola Arevalo. Sue was a special person whose caring and loving ways were reflected in her choice of a career as a special education teacher. Sue's legacy is her daughter, granddaughters and all the students who she helped over the years in the classroom. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a witty, smart and fun loving lady. Private services have been held at Gate of Heaven where she was interred with Richard.
In Sue's memory donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association or the Leukemia Foundation
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 24, 2020.