|
|
Sue Glennon
Aug. 21, 1924 ~ Aug. 5, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Sue Glennon lived a life of great love, wonderful travel and unending generosity. Born in Mansfield, Ohio on Aug 21, 1924, Sue was 3rd eldest child of eight. At a fairly young age, she and her family moved to California and finally settled in San Francisco. In 1937 she was one of the first people to walk across the newly completed Golden Gate Bridge. In 1945 upon his return from being stationed in the Pacific during WWII, Sue Raney married the love of her life William Glennon. Together they had five loving children, Tim (Cheri), Will (Ary), Renee Jacobs (Paul), Rachele and Brian. From that moment on, her life was her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In the following years she traveled the world, including such places as Japan, Egypt, Brazil and most of Europe, experiencing the great culture each place had to offer. She was an amazing artist, both in painting and music, able to play any instrument she picked up. Her husband, Bill, always said that she was the brains of the family. In a time before the internet, she could fix almost anything, or at least she would try. Sue was great at everything she tried, singing, puzzles, cooking and baking. She was truly a renaissance woman.
One of her greatest passions were her gardens, and her astounding green thumb for all things nature. For as long as Sue lived in Saratoga, she maintained over 100 different roses. She loved pancakes for dinner, banana splits for breakfast and nothing was better than See's Candy.
Throughout all the trials and tribulations of raising five unruly kids, who gave her six unruly grandchildren, Sue was the pillar that supported everyone, including anyone that came into her life. She loved everyone unconditionally, no matter where they were from, or who they were. Her greatest wish was that everyone would just love each other.
She was blessed with six grandchildren, Damian, Sarah (Chris), Shelly, Andrew (Lydia), Caitlin, Ian, and unofficial grandson, Adam Weiskal (Ashley). In 2008 she was presented with her first great grandchild, followed soon by three more. For the next 11 years, Sue adored every visit from her great grandchildren, Lily, Daphne, McKenzie, and Toby. She recently had two new great grandchildren, Leah and Kaley, come into her life when Adam met Ashley.
Having visited with her children that weekend on August 5th, 2019, Sue Glennon joined her beloved husband, Bill. She passed peacefully, knowing her life had been full and complete. Her family and friends will miss the light she shed on this world. Service and Reception will be Aug. 23, 2019 at 11 AM
For more information go to www.glennonmemorial.com
View the online memorial for Sue Glennon
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 20, 2019