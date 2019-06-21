|
Sue Varnell
Apr.15, 1944 - June 15, 2019
San Jose, CA
Susan L (Spencer) Varnell passed away on Saturday, June 15, after an 11-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her husband of 49 years John Varnell, son Todd Varnell, daughter Amy Frost, daughter-in-law Nicole Varnell, stepson Jeff Varnell and adopted daughter Becka Gibbons. Grandmother to Madison F, Emma V, Ben V, McKenna F, and Matthew V., as well as extended grandchildren Ryan C, Rachel C, Mia G, and Maggie G. She was known for her sense of humor, compassion, class and professionalism. Sue will be missed dearly. Services will be held Monday, June 24, at We and Our Neighbors in San Jose at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to pulmonary fibrosis.org.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 21, 2019