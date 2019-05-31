Sumi Uyeda

June 16, 1932 – May 21, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale

Sumi Uyeda passed away peacefully after suffering a severe stroke on May 18. She will be remembered for her kindness and compassion and will be missed by all who knew her.

Sumi was born in Sacramento, CA. She was raised in Penryn, CA and was a member of the Placer Buddhist Temple. After she and her family were interned at the Arboga Assembly Center and the Tule Lake Relocation Center during WWII, she graduated from Placer High School, Placer Junior College, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from San Jose State. She married Charles "Chuck" Tsuneo Uyeda in 1956. She taught for over 30 years in both elementary and high schools and earned a Master's degree in Secondary Education from San Jose State. After retiring from teaching, she worked for 17 years as a claims representative for the Social Security Administration Office in Campbell, CA. She was appointed to the Mountain View Public Library's Board of Trustees; served on the board of the City of Mountain View's Sister City program with Iwata, Japan; was a Cub Scout Den Mother and was active with Boy Scout Troop 80; and was a devoted member of the Mountain View Buddhist Temple. She enjoyed golfing, karaoke with friends, trips to casinos, playing Hanafuda, and rooting for the Giants, 49ers, and Warriors.

She is survived by her husband; children Charles "Bud" (Libby) Uyeda and Carol (Neil) Uyeda; grandchildren Anne, Chase, Mari, Jake, Meg and great-granddaughter Emma. She is also survived by brother Shiro (Sets) Maeda and family, and many dear nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to her memorial service on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mountain View Buddhist Temple, 575 N. Shoreline Blvd., Mtn. View.





