Susan Chow KwokOctober 8, 1943 ~ April 28, 2020Resident of CupertinoSusan Chow Kwok passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 28, 2020. She will be remembered for her kindness, humility, and compassion. She was born in Macau on October 8, 1943 and was the second oldest of 6 children. In 1965, she married Patrick while in nursing school. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and Public Health from San Jose State University. She worked for Chinese Hospital, Alta Bates, O'Connor Hospital and Kaiser Permanente and retired in 2014 after 40 years of nursing.Susan volunteered numerous hours with Self Help for the Elderly, Asian Americans for Community Involvement, Kaiser Permanente, and the Cupertino Health and Wellness Center. She made countless friends and wrote letters for her patients during the holidays when families could not visit. She even brought them special treats.Susan was a devoted Catholic and active with St. Joseph of Cupertino Parish for 37 years. She brought holy communion to patients in retirement homes and Kaiser Hospital in Santa Clara. She was also involved in the parish's Lunar New Year Celebration and was a Eucharistic Minister.She always challenged herself by learning to swim, to play golf and the piano, and to speak fluent Spanish. Also fluent in Cantonese and Mandarin, she gave health advice to immigrants. She exercised at the YMCA and won several local races in her category. She enjoyed daily walks along her favorite Stevens Creek trail in Cupertino, walking hand and hand with Patrick.Susan also enjoyed life through travels with Patrick, visiting China, Japan, South Africa, Egypt, Italy, Turkey and Russia. They rode camels and elephants, held snakes and exotic birds, and enjoyed delicacies. For their 50th wedding anniversary, their entire family visited Alaska and then Spain and Greece in 2019. She climbed China's Yellow and Jade Mountains, the Great Wall and Machu Picchu. Her family will fulfill her final bucket list destination by traveling to Scotland and Ireland.She lived life fully and helped others by God's teachings. She never wanted recognition and acted out of the goodness of her heart. Most importantly, she was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family unconditionally. Susan supported Patrick while he was mayor and councilmember of Cupertino.Susan's love lives on with her husband of 55 years Patrick, and their children Patti and husband Robert, Ken and wife Christina, Karen and husband Derek, Claudia and husband Eric, Candice and husband Brandon, and Stacey and husband Mauricio, along with 14 grandchildren, Melanie, Steven, Lauren, Emily, Hannah, Andrew, Kevin, Laura, Allison, Marissa, Sophia and Maximus, Maya and Amelia. She will not be forgotten.In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to remember Susan may do so by donating to the "St. Joseph of Cupertino School Susan Kwok Memorial Fund," a scholarship that will recognize students for volunteerism.A celebration of life will be held in the coming months when gatherings are permitted.