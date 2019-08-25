|
Susan E. Alves Burgard
April 24, 1948 - August 20, 2019
Residence of Aptos
Susan Elizabeth Burgard (Alves) passed away after a courageous 6-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in San Jose to Emmie and Al Alves and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1966. She earned her degree while raising her two children which opened the door for her eventual employment at Kaiser Permanente in the OB GYN department. She added to her career by teaching childbirth classes for over 17 years both in Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties...something she was deeply passionate about.
While at Kaiser, she met her late husband, Dr. Keith Burgard. They were married in 1991 at one of their favorite places, Ventana. Unfortunately, shortly after their marriage Keith was diagnosed with HIV after having open heart surgery in San Francisco in the late 1980s.The HIV passed to Susan. Amazingly she was able to successfully fight the disease with the help of incredible doctors at Kaiser San Francisco. She was one of the longest survivors with HIV.
Despite her health challenges, Susan remained faithful and optimistic, always maintaining a positive outlook and concern for others. She was a devout member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church community in Capitola. She was able to take trips with church members to South Africa and Lourdes; when not traveling to other favorite destinations like Lake Tahoe and Maui. She has also been blessed with her 20-year friendship with Hal Porter. Hal would accompany Susan to most all her doctor appointments and was a compassionate companion to the end. She had a deep and kind love for all she knew and cherished her friends and family. She will be greatly missed. A special thank you to Dr. Song at Kaiser Santa Clara who over saw her cancer care even through hospice and Dr. Wong who over saw radiation treatments.
She is survived by her two children Deborah Wright (Dan – deceased), Brian Stenhouse (Theresa); stepchildren Debby Burgard (MaryBeth) and Beth Swilling (Tim) and 6 grandchildren: Jacob and Emily Wright, Jack and Jenna Stenhouse and Shandra and Brianna Swilling; and her brother Jim Alves (Malinda). She also loved her niece, nephews and their children.
A Memorial Mass and reception celebrating her life will be held August 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Church in Capitola, 435 Monterey Avenue, Capitola, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to JW House at 3850 East Homestead Road, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 25, 2019