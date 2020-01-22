Mercury News Obituaries
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
View Map
Susan E. Pierceall
Longtime resident of Mountain View
Sue Pierceall passed away on Sunday. She touched many lives with her kindness, generosity, and positive outlook on life.
She was born in Montpelier, Ohio and graduated from Montpelier High School, later attending Hillsdale College in Michigan where she met the love of her life, best friend and future husband, Ronald W. Pierceall. Sue and Ron married on Aug. 29, 1959 in MI. and soonafter relocated to S.F. CA where Ron accepted the position of Head Football Coach at USF.
Sue is survived by Ron and 2 loving children, Daniel J. Pierceall and Melia A. Pierceall and her only adoring grandson, Johnathan and his fiancé Ieasha. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Loghry.
A Memorial Service will be this Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 4:00 PM at the Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary 96 W. El Camino Real, Mountain View.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 22, 2020
