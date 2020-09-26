Susan Gillum
October 17, 1944 - September 22, 2020
Los Gatos
Susan Greeley Gillum passed-away peacefully on September 22, 2020. Born in Chicago and living the majority of her life in California, Sue was raised by her parents (Bob and Frances Clark) in Pebble Beach where she attended Monterey High School. She earned her BA and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Mills College, in Oakland, and attended graduate school at UC Berkeley to study mathematics and to earn her teaching credential. While living in Monterey, she met the love of her life, Robert Thomas Gillum, who survives her as her spouse of 53 years. Sue and Tom settled in Los Gatos, California in 1967, where they would begin their family and live until this day.
Sue's teaching career of over 4 decades enabled her to become a favorite teacher to thousands of children who would remember a fun, creative, smart, and engaging academic who nurtured the lives of so many. Sue started teaching math at Saratoga High School but soon learned her real love was teaching young children. She taught 30+ years of 4th grade in the Oak Grove School District in San Jose. Sue was also a mentor to many student teachers in the SJSU Education Department. She was also named the GATE Teacher of the Year in Northern California in 2002.
As a beloved mother to Amy and Zachary, and an avid and wonderful cook, Sue relished their family dinner time and her ability to connect and enrich their family. After retiring from teaching, Sue was excited to be a grandmother and spent her time enjoying her retirement. As a partner to Tom, Sue loved to travel the world with her soulmate - exploring, hiking, fishing, golfing, and enriching their lives as a couple. Whether at home, camping, or on an overseas adventure, their love and Sue's love of life made everyone around her smile. Everyone knew of Sue's energetic and infectious spirit which made everyone who came into contact with her a better person.
Sue is survived by her husband, Tom, her daughter, Amy (Laymon), her son, Zachary Gillum, their spouses (Ted Laymon and Alyssa Gillum); her two grandsons, Tyler and Lucas; her brother and sister in law, Chris and Sue Clark, and Sister in Law, Judy Darnell. Family, friends, and others whose lives Sue touched are invited to donate to the Alzheimer's Association
, or to any organization that is dear to your heart in remembrance of Sue. The family would like to extend a special thank you, appreciation and love for the entire staff at Sunol Creek Memory Care in Pleasanton and Hope Hospice Dublin. Their support, care, and love for Sue and all of the residents is amazing and we appreciate the care they provided our beloved Sue. View the online memorial for Susan Gillum