Susan (Nieto) Gundo
March 7, 1932 ~ April 16, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Born in Cerrillos, NM, her family moved to the Santa Clara Valley in 1944. There she met and married her life partner Parker Ray Gundo who preceded her in death. During their 51 years of marriage they richly loved their combined family of siblings, inlaws and outlaws. Proud parents to Patty (Chuck) Brassfield, Dorothy (Dennis) Macaulay and Daniel Gundo, Grandparents to Amie (Tip) Fleming, Jason (Tansy)Brassfield, April (Mike) Edinger and John Brassfield. Great Grandparents to Kaycee, Cale, Waylon and Reagan Brassfield and Dylan, Stella Edinger. Susie was grateful for the host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that she loved so dearly. During her life Susie was a devoted wife, mother and friend, always thinking of others. "To know her was to love her."
Memorial Service to be held Saturday, April 27 at 11:00 a.m. Alameda Family Funeral & Cremation, 12341 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Rd, Saratoga, CA.
