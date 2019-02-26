Susan Leslie Decker (Anderson)

Resident of San Jose

Susan Leslie Decker (Anderson) was born November 2, 1960 and taken from us way too soon, on December 9, 2018, after a long, spirited battle with cancer. Born and raised in San Jose, California, Susan's wanderlust took her on adventures across the country and abroad. She graduated from San Francisco State University and San Diego State University with degrees in business and education. Susan married Jim Decker in 1990 and they raised two children, Eric and Sara, in the Denver area with diversions to Mexico and China as Jim's job relocated.

Susan loved to travel, camp, ski, hike, cook and play cards. Her fun, caring spirit and vibrance made the room come to life when she walked in; the focus became sharper and the colors more vivid…..and then the fun began!

Susan had a strong passion for teaching throughout the grades of Kindergarten to 5th grade. She was a literacy specialist teacher as well as a kindergarten and first grade teacher at Northstar Elementary, Arvada K-8, Kohl Elementary and Westgate Charter School. She was a compassionate and kind teacher, who not only focused on her student's education, but also listened to others and made every student feel understood and important. "Wonderful, inspiring, fun, loving… made our child feel so special…had a profound impact on my child's learning…." are some of the words and phrases families of her former students have used to describe her.

Susan was dedicated to her beloved family, immediate and extended. By far, her proudest accomplishments were watching Eric and Sara grow into the amazing adults they are today.

Her parents, Ann and David Anderson, preceded Susan in death. Susan will be missed by an enormous collection of friends, but no one more than Jim, Eric and Sara, and her brothers, Paul (Judy), Mark (Tracy), and Bruce (Jennifer). We were all blessed to share her laughter and sunshine.

A celebration of Susan's life will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 5:00 p.m. at Lionsgate Event Center, 1055 S. 112th St., Lafayette, CO. Susan would have loved to know that you donated a backpack full of school supplies to your neighborhood school in her honor.





View the online memorial for Susan Leslie Decker (Anderson) Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary