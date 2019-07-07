Mercury News Obituaries
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-5160
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
Susan Lynch


1942 - 2019
Susan Lynch Obituary
Susan Lynch
Apr. 19, 1942 - Jul. 02, 2019
San Jose
Loving widow of James Lynch, Sr., Mother to James Jr. and wife Suzanne, of Sammamish, WA, son Jeff of Livermore, CA, son Jon of San Jose, CA and daughter Jessica of Bellevue, WA. Doting Nana to grandchildren Cameron, Sydney and Morgan. Sister to Sari, and husband Duane Varney, of Windham, ME. Proceeded in death by parents Joseph and Grace Stevens. Sister-in-law and aunt to a large number of extended family, and friends in the Antique community, who will miss her dearly.
Memorial mass and reception to be held on July 26, 2019 at Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel, San Jose, CA from 11AM-3PM. Casual attire recommended. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 7, 2019
