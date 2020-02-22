|
Susan Moore Almon
Resident of Los Altos
On February 13, 2020, Susan Moore Almon died unexpectedly but peacefully of sudden cardiac arrest in Mountain View, CA with family near her side. She was 86.
She was born Betty Sue McDonald on February 19, 1933 in Hamlet, NC to Angus McDonald and Varneen Irwin. Before marrying West Point Cadet, William J. Almon on June 11, 1955 in University City, MO, she earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, where she was chosen "Sweetheart of Sigma Chi" and pledged the Pi Beta Phi sorority. The couple raised five children and celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary before Bill passed in 2016.
Born a Southerner, she spent her teen years in New York. The balance of two worlds gave her the poise and grace to entertain generals, senators, and CEOs as her husband Bill's executive and entrepreneurial career progressed. She formed life-long friendships wherever she went, maintaining close ties with high school and college friends, and the fellow mothers with whom she volunteered at church and her children's schools. The family "baby-whisperer," her children and grandchildren faithfully delivered a new baby for her to dote on every 1-2 years, who can now treasure countless memories of her singing and reading aloud to them.
As a life-long learner and bibliophile, Susan was always discussing current world events and sharing books and articles of interest with family and friends. Her faith and belief in education made her and Bill generous supporters of a multitude of charities. Her death leaves a hole in many hearts, and her strength, unwavering faith and devotion to family will be remembered for years to come.
Susan was predeceased by her husband, parents, and sister Mona Coats Skvarla. She is survived by five children, eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, as well as countless family members and friends whom she loved.
A Vigil and Rosary service will be held on February 27 at 6:30pm at Spangler Mortuary in Los Altos, with viewing from 5 to 8pm. A Funeral Mass will be February 28 at 10am at St Nicholas Church in Los Altos, with a reception following. Interment will be with husband Bill, at West Point Cemetery NY on April 17, 2020.
In her last years, Susan received the best of care at Villa Siena (www.villa-siena.org). Her family welcomes donations in lieu of flowers to this wonderful mission of the Daughters of Charity.
