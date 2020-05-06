Susan OlsenAug. 7, 1952 - Feb. 19, 2020Oregon City, ORSusan Olsen passed away after a long and passionately optimistic battle with metastatic breast at the age of 67 years. Susan's heart was legend, knowing no boundary for family, charity, and adopting anyone in need. Her passion for life and laughter was also unbounded. Bringing humor into the lives of those around her was one of her great pleasures and accomplishments in life. Her laughter will ring on in the hearts of so many who fondly knew her as Partner, Best Friend, Daughter, Sister, "Aunt Susan" and "Godmother" or "DogMother" as Susan would say.Susan was born in San Jose California in 1952. She loved bringing life and friends to her homes in California and Oregon. In Oregon she enjoyed retirement for 10 years, after a thriving career as an electronics program manager in Silicon Valley.Susan is survived by her life-partner, Jan Johnson, her brother Chuck Olsen and his wife Marcia, her nephew Christopher Olsen, and her niece Emily Olsen and Emily's husband Ryan Walter.Susan was surrounded in her final days by her beloved canine companions and a cast of loving friends and family who gathered for several days at her home to say goodbye and share cherished memories of time with Susan. A measure of the fullness of her life is colorfully illustrated in the contents of her garage: 12 dog leashes, mountain bikes, teardrop trailer, skis (water and snow), canoe, and every do-it-yourself tool whose use was yet to be imagined.In lieu of flowers or gifts, a special donation to your favorite animal rescue organization in Susan's name, would make her smile