Susan Sinclair-Langner
August 17, 1943 - March 25, 2020
Los Altos, CA - Lake Oswego, Oregon
In the early morning hours of March 25, 2020, this world lost a beautiful person. The much-loved Susan Sinclair-Langner passed away at her home seven months after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
She is survived by beloved sons, Robert and Christopher Sinclair, dearest granddaughter, Catherine Sinclair, loving brothers and spouses, Frank and Beverly Rasmussen, Reverend John and Carmella Rasmussen, and numerous cousins.
She is also survived by her devoted husband of twenty-seven years, Patrick Langner, and her close, blended family: step-son Michael Langner and his wife Jolanta; stepdaughters, Kimberly Caldwell and Sandra Auzas, and Sandra's husband, Phillip. She is survived by cherished grandchildren Jesse, Christopher, Heather, Megan, Alex, Courtney, Christelle, Tanner, and six great-grandchildren.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Thekla Rasmussen and ex-spouse, Robert Sinclair.
Susan attended Los Altos High School in Los Altos, California and Foothill College in Los Altos Hills. She graduated from San Francisco Dental College, worked as a dental nurse/hygienist, and performed nursing-related work at the Palo Alto Medical Clinic.
After volunteering as a Palo Alto Reserve Police Officer in 1975, Susan's dream career began. She graduated from the California Criminal Justice Police Academy in 1978 and was hired by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office as a Deputy Sheriff. She was employed as a police officer for the City of Los Altos Police Department in 1979, where she became a respected detective, developing many lifelong police and firefighter friends with whom she always stayed in touch. Part of her great value to the communities she served was her profound empathy for crime victims and people in dire straits.
In retirement her artistic talents kept her busy, whether developing a small-child clothing business, creating a beautiful flower garden, decorating a cake or designing ink stamps for a rubber stamp company. Her beautiful voice was put to perfect use as a volunteer reader for Books for the Blind, and she worked as an Ombudsman for the elderly in Santa Clara County; Susan exercised a great sense of responsibility to assist others in ways like this throughout her life.
After Susan's husband Patrick retired from law enforcement in 1997, they moved from the Bay Area to Lake Oswego, Oregon. The wanderlust overcame them, resulting in Susan enjoying several months each year of RV travel in the U.S. and Canada with Patrick and their dogs, Scooter and Lucky. She made many RV friends. She especially loved annual visits to Lake Tahoe, Nevada, where they married in 1993 and often met up with their lifelong friends, Karen and Ron.
Susan had a great love for all animals, small and large. Besides her dogs and cats, she enjoyed many species of birds and squirrels visiting her bedroom window, drawn by feeders she placed for them. She was a volunteer for Oregon Dog Rescue, walking their dogs until her health prevented her from continuing. While RVing, she and her husband rescued many lost dogs and cats. Her most gratifying rescue was a 3-hour ordeal following a small, scared, mangy dog wandering in a hot and arid open California area populated with coyotes.
Susan organized many large family and neighborhood gatherings and hosted Christmas parties. She never forgot the birthdays of her large and extended family and always looked forward to a traditional celebration of her own birthday with her sons at her favorite restaurant. She was a talented practical joker, especially when April Fool's Day and Halloween would bring out her mischievous side. Susan loved socializing with her Lake Oswego neighbors and often expressed how blessed and fortunate she was to have the best neighbors of her life. She was always concerned about the struggles and well being of relatives, friends, and neighbors.
During Susan's difficult last months of convalescing at home, her gentle tears often showed her appreciation for the comfort she received from the cards, love and prayers of her family and friends.
Dear, dear Susan, it is so hard to say goodbye to someone with such a kind and tender heart, who meant so much to us. We will always remember your smile, your laugh, your happy disposition, and the way you loved us. You will always stay in our thoughts and in our hearts and we will always love you. Thank you for a life of wonderful memories. We will never forget you. Rest in Peace, sweet Susan.
Susan requested her ashes be commingled with those of her dog Scooter and spread at a few of her favorite places. A memorial resting bench will be made in her honor and placed in a spot she would have loved. Roses will be clipped for her from a beautiful yellow rose bush planted in remembrance by her family.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a date and location for a celebration of Susan's life cannot yet be determined. Those of you who wish to make a donation in the memory of Susan Sinclair-Langner may do so at www.oregondogrescue.org
The Los Altos Town Crier newspaper published a memorial tribute to Susan in the April 8, 2020 issue, Page 12 (Vol.73 No.15 issue). View the online memorial for Susan Sinclair-Langner