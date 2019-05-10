Susan Violet Stimson

May 20, 1948 - April 9, 2019

Resident of Cupertino

Master teacher honored and admired by students and colleagues, faithful friend, world traveler. Susan Violet Stimson shook the hand of President Clinton and, in another administration, Vice President Dickey Cheney, at Presidential Scholar receptions in Washington, D.C., celebrating students and educators. She was invited by two of her Cupertino High School students, in two different years, who were selected as Presidential Scholars and could choose a teacher to be honored with them. Susan herself had graduated from Cupertino High School. She returned to the school where she had been a student and spent her entire career as a teacher there. Susan died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 9, 2019, after surgery for a long-term heart ailment.

Born in Vermont, Susan brought the traditional values of honesty, fairness and discipline, along with her innate intelligence, to the Golden State when she was in elementary school. She received her undergraduate degree and teaching credential at Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington, and a master's degree in teaching reading from California State University, East Bay.

"Susan was a wonderful teacher - skilled, passionate, and dedicated. She inspired students to reach for the best in themselves," said Karen Lilly, a longtime colleague of Susan's. "She taught them to think critically and to write convincingly, and she provided an introduction to wonderful literature."

Her students thought so too, as they expressed in the many messages, letters and visits Susan received over the years. The comments of two former students after learning of her death are typical:

"I became a better student, then a better writer, and now I'm a better teacher because of what you taught me," wrote one.

"If you hadn't taught me to write, I wouldn't have become a judge," wrote another.

Susan was also a world traveler. She and her friend Carmen Bausek journeyed throughout Europe over many summers. Susan visited Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, and other less-traveled locales as well, connecting with friends and colleagues.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ethel Stimson. A host of beloved friends, family members and students survive her.

A memorial scholarship fund is under construction at: https://bit.ly/2ZabgxD?fbclid=lwAR3_4PSbMw4qmNW8Y-82eWxO6KZl_GLrwvDLfny-iFDryJ4hEkT1JxmuRz0. Donations in memory of Susan can also be made to Friends of the Library and Habitat for Humanity.

Arrangements for a memorial service are pending. For further information, please email: Mary Tuckweiler Johnson - [email protected] or an additional contact is Sean Byrne - [email protected]





