Suse Püttner Aguilar
April 10, 1940 – Febr. 21, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Surrounded by family, Suse Aguilar, 79, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020. She is proceeded in death by her husband, William Aguilar, her parents Franz and Else Püttner, and sister-in-law Consuelo (Aguilar) Cortez. Suse is survived by her two children Peter and Alicia Aguilar, her brother Peter Püttner (Maria), and brother-in-law Stock Cortez.
Suse was born in Teplitz, Czechoslovakia and grew up in Frankfurt, Germany. She met and married her beloved Bill, a U.S. Army officer, and moved to the United States where she later became a U.S. citizen. After Bill's death in 1991, Suse raised their two children with much strength and love.
Suse enjoyed traveling around the world, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by those whom she loved.
There will be a visitation from 4-8 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Darling Fischer-Chapel of the Hills, 615 N. Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos, CA. On Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:30 am, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 366 St. Julie Drive, San Jose, CA.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please donate to in her memory.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 27, 2020