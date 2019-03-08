Home

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chapel of the Roses, Oak Hill Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave.
San Jose, CA
Suzanne "Suzie" David, age 81, passed away Tuesday Feb 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in San Jose, California to parents Lloyd and Lela Edwards. She had fond memories of growing up on the Edwards family ranch in Evergreen, working and playing in the apricot orchards, riding horses and spending time with friends and family. Her greatest joy was taking care of others as a homemaker for many years and as a special education teacher. She is survived by her husband Ken, their 3 children, Steven, Cindy and Debbie, and her husband's children Mike and Mark. Together, Sue and Ken shared many happy times with their children, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will take place on March 13th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Chapel of the Roses, Oak Hill Memorial Park at 300 Curtner Ave., San Jose, CA 95125


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2019
