|
|
Suzanne Eaton
Dec. 23, 1959 - July 2, 2019
Dresden, Germany and California
Dr. Suzanne Eaton, of Dresden, Germany and California died July 2nd, 2019 at the age of 59 in Crete, Greece while attending a scientific conference.
Suzanne earned a degree in biology from Brown University, a PhD in microbiology from UCLA, and a post doc in developmental biology at UCSF. She worked in the field of developmental biology at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) in Heidelberg, Germany and later at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden, Germany where she was both a founding group leader and professor at the Technische Universität Dresden. Suzanne achieved a productive and widely acclaimed scientific career as well as a rich and successful personal life. More on her personal and professional life is shared by family, friends, and colleagues at https://www.mpi-cbg.de/institute/remembering-suzanne/.
Devoted to her family and all who knew her, Suzanne is survived by her husband, Tony Hyman, and two sons, Max and Luke Hyman, of Dresden Germany, as well as her mother, Glynda Williams Eaton of Morgan Hill, CA, brother, Robert Eugene Eaton of San Jose, CA, and sister, Julie Eaton Broaddus of Broad Run, VA, and 5 nieces and nephews. Suzanne is predeceased by her father, James Howard Eaton, and niece, Elizabeth Finley Broaddus.
In addition to memorial services held in Dresden, Germany on July 22nd and 23rd, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7th in Morgan Hill, California.
The family of Dr. Suzanne Eaton has established a donor advised fund at The San Francisco Foundation in memory of Suzanne. This fund will support nonprofit organizations that advance women in science. https://sff.org/make-an-impact/give-new/#FUNDS. Additionally, in honor of Eaton's interdisciplinary legacy to the scientific community, the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology in Austria instated a memorial fund with the stated aim to support young scientists' endeavors in interdisciplinary topics. https://www.imba.oeaw.ac.at/suzanne-eaton-memorial-fund/
View the online memorial for Suzanne Eaton
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 31, 2019