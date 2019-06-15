Suzanne Kaiser

Jan.31,1945 - June 1, 2019

Los Gatos

Suzanne V. Kaiser, age 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family after a valiant battle with cancer. Suzanne was born in Tulsa, OK to the late Dorothy J. and Kenneth J. Vogt.

Suzanne was raised in Kettering, OH where she graduated from Fairmont West High School. She attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI before transferring to Ohio State University in Columbus, OH, earning a BS degree in Pharmacy. Suzanne married Albert Kaiser of Norwalk, OH in 1967. After they both completed their pharmacy degrees, Al was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and son Gregory was born. Suzanne and baby Gregory joined Al in CA where he was stationed at the Presidio of San Francisco. Son Douglas was born shortly before Al was discharged, and the young family moved to Mountain View briefly before buying their first home in Sunnyvale, moving to Santa Clara three years later.

Suzanne has held varied positions as a pharmacist, starting with working at Unity Hospital in SF. While her children were young, she worked on call at Kaiser Hospital, then part time at Key Rexall Drugs, and next at an industrial medical clinic group where she developed a drug repackaging program. She later accepted the position of Outpatient Pharmacy Supervisor at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. After many years at VMC, Suzanne was ready for a new challenge and was hired by Stanford Hospital and Clinics, soon promoted to Outpatient Pharmacy Operations Manager. Years later Stanford Hospital decided to close their outpatient pharmacies, and Suzanne was chosen to be Pharmacy Coordinator of Regulatory Affairs and worked in that position until her retirement. During her long illustrious career, her main emphasis was always providing customers and patients with professional quality service. She was liked and respected by everyone she worked with and was a mentor to many interns and pharmacists. In addition to the pharmacy profession, Suzanne with her sister Linda, owned and managed fourth generation farms, Vogt Farms, Inc. in Nebraska.

Although Suzanne was committed to her vocation, her greatest devotion was to her family and friends. She provided Greg and Doug a happy secure childhood, attending school functions, soccer and baseball games, fencing competitions, and volunteered as church youth director. There were camping trips and many other family vacations, days at the beach, family bike rides, and Sunday pizza night. When the boys were older, Suzanne and Al enjoyed time with them and friends at their cabin in the Sierras. Besides serving as youth director at Hope Lutheran Church, she served on the church council, founded Hope Hikers, played in the bell choir, and was active in the couples group Adult Christians Together. She was a loving advocate for Doug during his 25 year struggle with schizophrenia, always making sure he had the best quality of life possible.

Becoming empty nesters, Suzanne and Al moved to a smaller home in Los Gatos along with spending more time at their condo in Santa Fe, NM. Always seeking adventure, they enjoyed extensive travel in the U.S. and internationally. Their first trip was to Peru and Machu Picchu, and their last adventure was visiting Australia and New Zealand to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Because of her inquisitive mind, Suzanne's interests and activities were many. Besides being a world traveler, she was a reader, knitter, movie goer, nature lover, volunteer docent, runner, hiker and early morning walker, swimmer, aqua fit exerciser, pine needle basket weaver, gardener, gourmet cook, and gracious hostess.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, son Douglas, sister-in-law Joanne Kaiser, and brother-in-law John Kaiser. She is survived by her loving husband Al, devoted son Greg (Katy) Kaiser of Santa Fe, NM, sister Linda Musselman of Fredericksburg, VA, granddaughter Selah Kaiser of Albuquerque, NM, grandson Chris Duncan of Paso Robles, CA, sister-in-law Sheila Kaiser of Sandusky, OH, niece Lisa (Mike) Reer of Norwalk, OH, niece Leigh Musselman of Mineral, VA, cousins Rosemary Reed of Washington, DC, Julie (George) Reed-Yeboah of NYC, Jane Ray of Wichita, KS, Alice (Allan) Reed-Dzerk of Ceresco, NE, and numerous other relatives, cherished friends, neighbors, and former colleagues. Rest In Peace dearest Suzanne.

A casual celebration of Suzanne's life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 3rd, at Villa Ragusa, 35 South 2nd St, Campbell, CA. Lunch will be served, and an RSVP to Al is required. If desired, memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of the Valley (hospicevalley.org/donate) or Cancer Research Institute (cancerresearch.org).





