Suzanne ParsonsMarch 10, 1921- May 29, 2020San CarlosSuzanne Cook ParsonsOne of a Kind - A Kind OneWith affection and gratitude, we remember Suzanne. During her long and interesting life, she was a world traveller, volunteer, handwriting analyst, entertainer and loyal friend.Born in Chicago, Suzanne was educated in New York, completing three years of dramatic training at Hofstra University. She was, however, destined for another path.Suzanne liked to say she "majored in matrimony", as she married Charles Parsons at age 20. The day after their wedding, they traveled to Peru for Charlie's work, where Suzanne quickly learned resilience, determination and Spanish to thrive during the next three years.Suzanne had a passion for travel. She explored the world by ship, and enjoyed theatrical performances in New York and London. Suzanne's expertise in handwriting analysis landed her passage on cruise ships providing passenger entertainment.While living in San Carlos, Suzanne volunteered with community organizations, among them the Garden Club, Jr. Matrons, Oral School for the Deaf, Peninsula Family Service and the Family Tree. Suzanne returned to her acting roots by joining the Peninsula Children's Theatre Association. She was most proud of creating and performing as Penchi the Clown, bringing smiles to thousands of children and adults for over 40 years.Guided by a positive attitude, Suzanne's greatest joy was in making people happy. She valued her friends and family above all else.Suzanne died peacefully and with gratitude,saying "I wish I could do it all over again."Due to the current restrictions there are no services planned.